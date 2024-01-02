FEATURE: Tips to help effectively manage long-term pain

Chronic, long-term, and ever-present pain, whether this be due to a sporting injury many years ago, a recent operation, or simply the aches and pains around the shoulder and back area, which appear to increase in severity with age, not only can this be physically stressful, but it can also be emotionally wearing too.

With that being said, continue reading to discover four helpful tips to help effectively start managing long-term pain.

1. Do Everything You Can to Reduce Stress

Even in this world of medical enlightenment, so many people still have no idea of the intrinsic link between emotional stress and anxiety and physical pain, discomfort, and negative effects on the physical body.

Stress and chronic pain are closely linked, and even though remaining carefree and entirely void of personal duties and professional responsibilities will not mean you will never feel pain again, stress (as well as depression and anger) has been proven to heighten pain sensitivity.

2. Look Into Medical Cannabis

Another suggestion would be to take to the internet to find established and reputable medical cannabis clinics and do not hesitate to contact them either via email or on the phone to book a consultation appointment.

Even if you ultimately decide that medical cannabis is not for you, you owe it to yourself to explore every possible avenue open to you in your pursuit to reduce the level of pain you are required to live with on a day-to-day basis.

Medical cannabis, taken in a controlled setting, is said to help alleviate the symptoms from long-term pain, as well as the following:

• Sleep disorders

• Depression

• Stress and anxiety

• Nausea and vomiting

• Digestive issues

3. Join a Support Group of Fellow Sufferers

Loneliness, brought about by losing a partner, being sacked from a job, moving to another town or city for work, or due to the isolating feeling of always being in pain and feeling detached from the happy and go-lucky people around you, can be exceedingly destructive.

Joining a support group, either one of a virtual nature on Facebook or through another social media site, or in-person, arranged through your doctor’s surgery or independently, can bring valuable strength and new connections and even become the catalyst for lifelong friendships.

When you are amongst people who understand how you are feeling and what you experience every day, you are far less likely to feel ostracised and alone.

You will be able to adopt a more positive and forward-thinking mindset to your pain.

4. Start a Diary

The fourth and final tip to help readdress you feel about and how you manage your long-term, or even your chronic, pain levels is to start documenting your activities and associated pain levels throughout the week.

You could develop your own pain scale rating, which will help you to judge more effectively which activities are negatively triggering to the area of your body which is afflicted and, conversely, those exercises and activities that only serve to enhance your energy levels.

(pic from pixahive by Sukhjinder – free to use licence)