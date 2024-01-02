Plan unveiled to convert The Gables in Nantwich into beauty salon

Plans to convert an historic building in Nantwich town centre into a beauty salon and flats have been recommended for approval, writes Belinda Ryan.

The Gables, on Beam Street, is currently empty but was formerly used as a community club and offices.

For many years it played host to the town’s luncheon club and the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Now plans have been submitted to Cheshire East Council seeking permission to demolish the existing two-storey and single-storey rear extensions and replace them with a two-and-half-storey extension.

The ground floor of the historic building and the basement will be converted for use as a beauty salon and the upper two floors will become four flats.

A report from the council’s planning officer to next week’s meeting of the southern planning committee states: “The proposed development involves the demolition of an existing two-storey rear extension.

“This extension was constructed some time ago and does not have any architectural merit in its own right.

“The application building is a distinctive building which will be put forward for local listing via the current consultation program.

“It is an important and prominent building in this part of the Nantwich conservation area.

“The council’s conservation officer is satisfied that the proposed development will not have any detrimental visual impact on either the application building or the surrounding conservation area.

“Furthermore, it will serve to remove the rather unsightly existing two storey rear extension, as such the proposal will enhance the conservation area.”

One person has objected to the proposal saying it will cause disruption and result in non-residents parking on Lady Helen Walk.

Nantwich Town Council has made no objection.

The application will be considered at the next meeting of the southern planning committee which takes place at 10am at Crewe Municipal Buildings on Wednesday, January 10.

