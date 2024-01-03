Probe into blaze which damaged house in Shavington

Fire chiefs are probing a blaze which has badly damaged a house in Shavington.

The incident happened on Sable Road at around 9pm last night (January 2).

Two fire engines from Crewe, and one fire engine and rapid response rescue unit from Nantwich were sent to the scene.

It was initially reported people were trapped inside the building as a “well-developed fire” raged through the first floor of the property.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus searched the house and discovered nobody trapped inside, with the occupier accounted for.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “Gas and electricity supplies were isolated as firefighters tackled the blaze and monitored the roof spaces of the affected and neighbouring properties for any hotspots.

“A high-pressure fan was used to clear smoke.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out.”