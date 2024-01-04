FEATURE: The different areas of family law

Family law is designed to navigate a wide range of family matters – from divorce and separation to matters relating to children.

If you need help with complex family issues, a specialist family solicitor can support you.

In this article, we’ll be discussing the different areas of family law and what a dedicated family lawyer can help you with.

What is family law?

Family law outlines the rights and responsibilities of family members.

It is a broad area of law that focuses on issues involving family relationships and is often associated with divorce proceedings.

There are many key laws that govern family law, including the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, the Children Act 1989, and the Family Law Act 1996.

However, this area of legal practice also covers people’s personal and family lives.

This could refer to financial disputes following separation, surrogacy and adoption, dealing with domestic abuse, and nuptial agreements.

What can a family lawyer help you with?

There are several instances where you may need the help of an expert family lawyer. These include:

Divorce and separation

Divorce can be an emotional and unsettling time for anyone. The process isn’t often simple, but it can be made a lot easier with a reliable family solicitor by your side.

Your lawyer will guide you through the divorce proceedings with professionalism and empathy.

They’ll help you make difficult decisions to ensure you can move forward and start a new chapter.

Financial settlements

It can be common for financial disputes to occur following divorce.

You can work with family lawyers and finance professionals to help protect your long-term financial future while agreeing with your ex-partner on finances and the division of assets.

They’ll help to ensure you secure the right level of financial support, whether that be spousal maintenance or child custody.

Child custody

A family solicitor can help parents make child custody and visitation arrangements so that the child’s best interests are prioritised.

There is often sensitivity and emotions involved when it comes to cases surrounding children, but a specialist team of solicitors will treat every case with care.

Domestic abuse

While abuse can take many forms, from physical or emotional, to financial or sexual, the victim may not have noticed the warning signs or even felt aware of the circumstances they were in.

A family lawyer will offer support to help you feel safe and move on from the struggles of the experience.

Plus, they can apply to family courts for non-molestation orders and occupation orders, if required.

Adoption

While becoming a parent through adoption is a rewarding and exciting opportunity, it can also be a lengthy and challenging process. So, it’s important to seek the right legal advice.

Family lawyers will help you understand the legal complexities and make you aware of your rights and responsibilities, providing you with the information you need to feel confident ahead of the process.

Prenuptial and postnuptial agreements

You’ll receive support on drafting and reviewing prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

These documents outline how finances and assets should be divided following divorce.

Ensure to seek expert advice from lawyers who have dealt with a multitude of similar cases and feel confident knowing your assets are protected.

