Nantwich Young Farmers Club stage annual charity show

Nantwich Young Farmers Club are about to stage their annual fundraising show at Acton Village Hall this month.

The first performance of their panto “Beauty and the Beast” is tonight from 7.30pm and is just £5 entry.

Other performances will take place on Thursday 11th (£5) and Friday 12th (£10) also from 7.30pm.

And on Saturday January 13th, there will be a matinee performance from 2pm (£5) and the final evening performance at 7.30pm (£10).

Friday and Saturday evening tickets include refreshments.

There are seats still available and money raised from the shows goes to charities including Blood Cancer UK and The Brain Tumour Charity.

To book your tickets today, call Suzanne on 07828 018739 or email [email protected]