FEATURE: The evolution of UK Bingo calls

You may be familiar with phrases such as ‘Legs, eleven’, ‘Dancing queen, seventeen’ or ‘Two little ducks, twenty-two’ during a game of bingo, but do you know where they originated from?

Bingo terminology and calls have a rich history, much like the game itself.

Bingo calls are something everyone in the bingo community is familiar with, whether you’re a regular or a celeb who enjoys dabbling in the game from time to time.

It’s part of what makes bingo so enjoyable, as it helps to create a sense of community.

Whether you’re playing in-person at a local bingo hall or you’re a fan of online bingo, it’s something that brings players together.

The History of the Bingo Call

So, what are the origins of bingo calls? The game itself was adopted from Europe, where it was known as Il Gioco del Lotto D’Italia in the 16th century.

Its popularity during the Second World War meant that certain terms became associated with the game.

Many of the phrases were initially used to convey secret messages in the military before being used in games of bingo.

Meanwhile, cockney rhyming slang, popular puns and other cultural references were added to the collection.

Where did the Names Come From

Many of the bingo calls and terms you hear are rhymes that first came about in the mid-20th century.

It’s believed that they were originally used to pass on secret messages but soon became an integral part of the bingo experience, helping players determine the difference between the numbers called out.

For example, the likes of ‘14’ and ‘40’ or ‘15’ and ‘50’ sound quite similar if you’re hard of hearing or if the bingo caller isn’t speaking clearly.

Bingo was frequently played during the war for fundraising purposes and as a pastime, entertaining both soldiers and those at home.

Certain calls originated from this era, including ‘Doctor’s orders, number nine’, referencing a laxative pill given to many soldiers at the time.

Outside the army, popular culture helped to shape other bingo calls we still hear today. ‘Here comes Herbie’ is used for number 53 and references the popular film at the time.

The Bingo Call today

Many of the original bingo calls have survived and are still used today, except for some adaptions to phrases that are viewed as inappropriate in the modern day.

More recent phrases have also been added to the list of calls, including a reference to ABBA’s hit with ‘Dancing queen, 17’.

As for the game itself, it’s largely transitioned to online bingo platforms, which embrace many additional functions designed to take the experience to the next level.

Think chat rooms, spin-off games and additional quizzes that enhance player interaction, as well as safety features so that players can enjoy themselves responsibly.

Regardless, both bingo halls and online bingo platforms embrace bingo calls to uphold that all-important sense of tradition.

