LETTER: Join Lymphoma Action for new year fundraising challenge

January 11, 2024
Dear Editor,
The new year is a great opportunity to set a new goal, so in 2024 why not join Lymphoma Action for a fundraising challenge to show your support for people affected by lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

We have so many challenges in 2024 that you can get involved in, from our family friendly Bridges Walks to fun runs, marathons, cold dip swimming challenges and cycle rides.

Our challenges have something for everyone of all ages and abilities, so whether you choose to walk, run, cycle or swim you can take on your challenge your way.

Your support will help make a difference to people affected by the UK’s fifth most common cancer by providing them with the information and support they need during their diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

Please visit www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/take-challenge for further details on how you can join #TeamLymphoma for a challenge in 2024 to raise funds and awareness.

Together, we can make sure no one faces lymphoma alone.

Yours sincerely

Lymphoma Action

