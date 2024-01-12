Town councillors in Nantwich have delayed a decision on whether they should pay 7.5% towards the running of the town’s leisure centre.

Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council, who run leisure services, are asking town councils to make contributions to ease the financial pressure it is facing in 2024-25.

In Nantwich, CEC has asked the town council to consider a 7.5% contribution, based on the last three years running costs.

This would amount to a top-up from the town council £27,7680 – which is 7.5% of the average annual running cost for the leisure centre of just over £370,000.

However, at last night’s Nantwich Town Council meeting, councillors opted to defer a decision on such funding contributions.

They have called on Cheshire East Council provide details of the Leisure Consultation outcome, due in March.

Cheshire East Council said top up funding would help “safeguard the facility”.

We contacted CEC and asked them without town council contributions, would this lead to a reduction in the services offered by Nantwich Leisure Centre in 2024-25.

In reply, Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “Local council finances have been under increasing pressure for several years and we must therefore do things differently for less.

“We are experiencing ‘a perfect storm’ of soaring costs, significantly reduced funding from national government, uncertainty about national decisions and policy, rising demand for council services, and increasing costs and complexity of needs for those children and older people who most need the council’s help.

“To manage these budget pressures, the council has been increasing income and reducing spending across all services in recent years.

“This includes delivering the first stage of a leisure services review, which was based around the need to generate £1.29m of essential savings in 2023/24.

“Despite the actions already taken to manage the council’s budget pressures, the significant financial challenges remain and earlier this week, the council launched a consultation which includes a further 29 proposals to balance the council’s budget for 2024/25.

“This includes the second stage of the leisure services review, which was recently subject to public consultation.

“This stage of the review proposes potential ways in which funding for leisure services can be targeted in future to deliver the greatest impacts on residents’ health and wellbeing – while also ensuring that essential savings can be made.

“In order to meet the savings target for 2024/25 of £1.3m, one aspect of the review includes partnership working with town councils to secure ‘top-up’ funding based on a minimum three-year agreement.

“This would support safeguarding leisure provisions in their local area against measures which may be put forward following the outcome of the public consultation on the leisure review, the ongoing budget consultation, and the need to ensure essential savings are made.”