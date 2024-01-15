George & Dragon beat Lions in Cheshire Sunday Cup

George and Dragon defeated The Lions by three goals without reply in their Cheshire FA Sunday Cup clash.
Jordan Johnson bagged a hat-trick for the winners, as both teams had to cope with having no changing rooms!
Winsford came out on top against cooper Buckley in a closely fought affair which needed penalties to determine the winner.
The score was tied after 90 minutes at 2-2.
Reece Quinn and Mike Repka were on the scoresheet for Cooper Buckley and James Crowther and James Hartley scoring for Winsford over 3.
In another game that needed penalties, Division 1 side Nantwich Pirates continue their good form with a 3-5 penalty victory against Williston WS.
After 90 minutes, the game was all square at three goals apiece.
In normal time, Joel Hinds scored two while Aaron Gee scored one for Willaston. Mike Truan and Liam Heyes-Porter (2) scored for the Pirates.
In the Premier Division, AFC Dishers were winning 2-0 at half time, but an eventful second half saw the game finish in a 3-3 draw.
The Dishers goals were put away by Ash Dobson, Ben Ruddock and Bobby Coughlan. Dan Robinson, Dan Socha and James Baker scored for Faddiley.
Betley stormed to an emphatic 8-3 victory at home to NHB.
Kieran Duckers bagged a hat-trick, Dan Lomas and Danny Lavallette both scored braces in a game that was 6-1 at half time, Wayne Beggs also scored for Betley.
NHB Scorers were Will Studley, Euan Bull and Guy Cheers.
In Division one, Audlem were comfortable 6-3 winners against Ruskin Park.
Audlem scorers were Sam Mason, Andrew Betterley, Seb Burrows, Ben Walker, Cameron Rodgers and James Craig.
Cheshire Cat came out as 1-5 winners away to Raven Salvador, with goals from Andy Parkinson and a very impressive four goals for Sam Davenport.
Owen Porter scored the goal for Raven Salvador.
Princes Feathers continue their much-improved run of form after a closely fought 4-3 victory to C&N at Knight Grange.
Dom Johnson’s hat-trick was supported by a goal from Adam Pickering to ensure victory for the home side, whilst Adam Smith and Luca Greenhough (2) scored for C&N.
Recent Comments