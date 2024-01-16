Nantwich fitness group classes help donate to Foodbank

A local fitness group in Nantwich is using the January “fitness rush” to collect for the town’s Foodbank.

Emma Wilkinson Fitness hired Worleston village hall where they are running three classes in return for donations for Nantwich Foodbank.

Fitness instructor Emma said: “I run fitness classes locally in Crewe and Nantwich and always find my classes are really popular at this time of year.

“So as a way of kickstarting our January, I decided to put on an extra day of fitness with three back-to-back classes.

“I was absolutely blown away with the response, the event was a sell-out, I expected everyone to bring one or two items each, but everybody came with bags full of items to donate.

“I feel so grateful to be surrounded by so many wonderful people and to see their generosity firsthand.”

Emma Wilkinson Fitness runs community classes at Brine Leas School and Fox Dance Academy in Nantwich, and Legends in Crewe.

Classes are aimed at people who might not like a gym environment, or find exercise intimidating.

For more information see https://www.facebook.com/clubbercisecrewenantwich