14 hours ago
Nephew of US war pilot “honoured” by Freedom of Nantwich
1 day ago
Nantwich firm Boughey acquires new base creating 250 jobs
1 day ago
Crewe & Nantwich 1sts earn narrow win at Altrincham and Kersal
2 days ago
Freedom of Nantwich service takes place for hero war pilot
2 days ago
Nantwich dog rescue appeals for new homes for 4 residents
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich fitness group classes help donate to Foodbank

in Charity news / Health / News January 16, 2024
Emma Wilkinson fitness group

A local fitness group in Nantwich is using the January “fitness rush” to collect for the town’s Foodbank.

Emma Wilkinson Fitness hired Worleston village hall where they are running three classes in return for donations for Nantwich Foodbank.

Fitness instructor Emma said: “I run fitness classes locally in Crewe and Nantwich and always find my classes are really popular at this time of year.

“So as a way of kickstarting our January, I decided to put on an extra day of fitness with three back-to-back classes.

“I was absolutely blown away with the response, the event was a sell-out, I expected everyone to bring one or two items each, but everybody came with bags full of items to donate.

“I feel so grateful to be surrounded by so many wonderful people and to see their generosity firsthand.”

Emma Wilkinson fitness foodbank event

Emma Wilkinson Fitness runs community classes at Brine Leas School and Fox Dance Academy in Nantwich, and Legends in Crewe.

Classes are aimed at people who might not like a gym environment, or find exercise intimidating.

For more information see https://www.facebook.com/clubbercisecrewenantwich

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.