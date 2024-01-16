14 hours ago
Nantwich Running Club launches 2024 “Couch to 5K” scheme

in Other sports / Sport January 16, 2024
2024 Couch To 5K programme participants (1) (1)

Nantwich Running Club have launched their 2024 Couch To 5K programme, writes Jonathan White.

Up to 45 people and over 25 club volunteers took part in the first session on Saturday (Jan 13).

The Couch To 5K group meets each Saturday morning at Malbank High School, off Waterlode, for the next eight weeks.

Participants will complete sessions of walking and running until they reach around 30 minutes of running at their own pace.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “We are delighted so many local people decided to participate in our Couch To 5K programme.

“It’s a great way of exercising and meeting like-minded people.”

Nantwich Running Club was established in March 2021 by Willaston endurance running coach Mike and has since attracted more than 475 members.

The club meets at Malbank High School and members run in groups of up to 10 people for around an hour every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

For further information visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk or contact the club on  [email protected]

