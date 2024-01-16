Nephew of US war pilot “honoured” by Freedom of Nantwich

The US nephew of the hero war pilot Arthur Brown said he was “overwhelmed” by the moving tributes and service held in Nantwich on Sunday.

Christopher Maus, nephew of Lieutenant Brown, travelled across to Nantwich from America with his wife Rhonda to mark the 80th anniversary since Lt Brown died.

The pilot was seen as a hero after managing to steer his Thunderbolt warplane away from the town centre before crashing close to the River Weaver back in 1944.

Lt Brown’s body was never recovered as the plan sank many metres into the soft sand banks around the river off Shrewbridge Road.

Christopher accepted the posthumous “Freedom of Nantwich” honour on his behalf from Nantwich Town Council Mayor Cllr Steph Wedgwood during the service at the Airman’s Grave.

Christoper, speaking after the conclusion of the wreath-laying at the ‘Airman’s Grave’ memorial site, said: “I knew that the day was going to be overwhelming and it was.

“There were so many people here and so many remembrances.

“For example, a lady I spoke to says she walks by every morning and says hello and talks to Arthur about the weather. Its stories like that that are touching.

“I’ve also met so many people from the military who understand the risks and the honour that goes into the job that they do and recognising that my uncle paid the ultimate price.

“My uncle was big airplane fan, even when he was a young boy he learnt how to fly.

“The interesting backstory is that all of my family from my grandparents, through my parents, through my sister and myself all worked, at one point or another, in the aviation industry, which I still do.

“I feel that even though his life was cut short, he would be proud that his passion for airplanes and honour and defending his country, we continued that for many years, and I still do now.

“I am greatly honoured to receive the Freedom of Nantwich on behalf of my uncle.”

(Pics and words courtesy of Jonathan White)