LETTER: Boundary changes make election hard to call

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion January 17, 2024
parish - Polling station - elections

Dear Editor
Everyone knows that there will be an election this year, and most people will be aware that boundary changes have redrawn the electoral map, so even though the polls suggest a big swing to Labour its harder to predict this one.

Sam Dixon, the popular sitting MP for the old Chester constituency, is standing for Labour in the new Chester North and Neston.

Based on local polling at the last election, Chester South and Eddisbury looks to be a two-horse race between Conservatives (previously 37%) and Labour (35%).

Given the national swing away from the Conservatives, Chester South and Eddisbury will be a target seat for both parties so we can expect canvassers at our doors over the next few months.

This is not something that we, in the rural communities, have had much experience of.

I would suggest that this is an opportunity to communicate our views about local and national issues (from pot holes and housing to the cost of living and climate change and everything in between) to our prospective MP.

After all, what we all want is a government that is in touch with the people and working to make things better for everyone.

Yours,

Anne Qualter
Bunbury

