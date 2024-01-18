Witnesses to fatal road smash in Middlewich urged to come forward

Police are urging anyone who saw an accident which killed a 37-year-old driver in Middlewich today to come forward.

The crash happened when a Ford Focus was in collision with two HGVs on the A54 Middlewich Road.

It happened at around 4.45am close to the junction with Birch Lane.

Fire crews, paramedics and police attended but the driver of the Ford Focus, a 37-year-old man from Winsford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Andrew Dennison, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision occurred during the early hours of the morning, but we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

“The same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage of the incident.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML-1737007.”