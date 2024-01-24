Residents can have say on new political map for Cheshire East

Nantwich residents can have their say on plans for a new map of wards being developed for Cheshire East Council.

The Local Government Boundary Commission has decided the number of councillors in Cheshire East should remain at 82.

Now the commission wants to hear what residents and organisations think about their local area.

A 10-week consultation inviting proposals will run until April 1, 2024.

The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries.

It is reviewing Cheshire East to make sure councillors represent the same number of electors, and proposals reflect community ties and identities.

The Commission wants views on which communities should be part of the same ward:

● What facilities do people share, such as parks, leisure centres or schools and shopping areas?

● What issues do neighbouring communities face that they have in common, such as high numbers of visitors or heavy traffic?

● Have there been new housing or commercial developments that have changed the focus of communities?

● And are there roads, rivers, railways or other features that people believe form strong boundaries between neighbourhoods?

The Commission says it will use local views to draw up proposals for new ward boundaries.

There will be a further round of consultation once those proposals have been drawn up.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in Cheshire East to help us. We are starting to draw up new wards for Cheshire East.

“We want our proposals for new electoral arrangements to reflect communities.

“We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process. It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website – or you can email or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

People can give their views via the Local Government Boundary Commission’s website at: www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/cheshire-east

People can also give their views by email at [email protected], and by post to:

Review Officer (Cheshire East)

LGBCE

PO Box 133

Blyth

NE24 9FE