Emaciated dog found dumped and dead in woods near Nantwich

An emaciated bulldog who had been heavily bred has been found dead in woodlands near Nantwich.

The RSPCA are appealing for witnesses after the discovery was made by a member of the public in a wooded area off Poole Hill Road on Monday (22 January).

The female dog had been wrapped in a blanket and a vet examination later revealed she was likely used as a breeding dog.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Scarlett Sanderson, who is looking into the incident, said: “It is very sad that this dog ended up carelessly dumped in some woods.

“We don’t know for certain if she was alive or dead when dumped, or how long she had been there for.

“It is heartbreaking that she was so emaciated and had been used for breeding.

“We’re keen to find out who dumped her and how she was left to get in this poor condition.

“Sadly, calls about abandoned animals reached a three-year high last year, which is why we are urging our supporters to join the winter rescue to help us reach more animals in need.”

The dog was microchipped, with the microchip stating her name was Dolly and that she was nine years old.

But despite inquiries being made, her most recent owner hasn’t been traced.

Anyone with information about Dolly should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01212673.

In 2023, the RSPCA received 20,999 reports about abandoned and dumped animals – including 425 from Cheshire.