Thousands of people enjoyed another spectacular Battle of Nantwich ‘Holly Holy Day’ English Civil War re-enactment, writes Jonathan White.

The event took place in and around Nantwich town centre and on Mill Island yesterday (Saturday January 27).

It was organised by the Holly Holy Day Society, a small group of unpaid volunteers who give up their time each year to organise and plan the event, working in association with The Sealed Knot re-enactment society.

Holly Holy Day traces back to the 17th century and the four-year-long First English Civil War between the Parliamentarians (Roundheads) and the Royalists (Cavaliers) loyal to Charles I.

A variety of activities took place during the day at St Mary’s Church, Acton; St Mary’s Church, Nantwich; Nantwich Museum; Pillory Street; and the town square, along with a parade and the battle re-enactment on Mill Island.

Wreaths were laid at the War Memorial in the town square by councillors and dignitaries and troops were inspected as they lined up along Churchyardside.

A demonstration of artillery was held on Mill Island before the battle re-enactment commenced at around 2pm yesterday (January 27).

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)