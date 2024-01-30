32 mins ago
Tribute issued following crash which killed 37-year-old dad
Crewe & Nantwich earn 22-19 victory at home to Burnage
Planners back retail and employment phase of Stapeley development
PIC SPECIAL: Thousands enjoy Battle of Nantwich 'Holly Holy Day' re-enactment
Cheshire Police issue first GPS tag on stalking offender
in Human Interest / Incident / News January 30, 2024
Paul Orange tribute photograph - accident

The family of a man who died following a fatal collision near Middlewich have paid tribute to him.

The accident happened on the A54 Middlewich Road, close to the junction with Birch Lane, shortly after 4.45am on Thursday January 18.

It involved a White Ford Focus and two HGVs.

Driver of the Ford Focus, 37-year-old Paul Orange from Bolton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul’s family said today: “We are devastated at the loss of our kind, caring, and compassionate Paul.

“Paul was pleased to have begun a new job just three days before his death, and he was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in his life with his much-loved partner Julia and children.

“Many people will miss the happiness and joy Paul brought into their lives, particularly his daughter Iylah, his mother and stepfather Cath and Ian, his brother Chris, and so many friends and relatives he sadly leaves behind.

“Since his passing, many people’s kind and considerate comments and actions have provided us with comfort and support as we continue to deal with our terrible loss.”

Cheshire Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the accident to call them on 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML-1737007.

