Red-faced council chiefs “sorry” over Wrenbury road

Red-faced highways chiefs have said “sorry” over the horrific state of a busy road in Wrenbury, near Nantwich.

It comes after angry residents erected a sign on Station Road, warning drivers the road would “break their soul as well as their vehicle”.

Now Cheshire East Council has apologised and has pledged to carry out a full resurfacing of the road in April.

The £600,000 works have been several years in the making.

But the scheme was continually delayed and over-ridden by other works.

As revealed by Nantwich News earlier this week, the sign (pictured) was erected by the railway station.

Two years ago residents installed a “swear box” by the roadside, which made national headlines.

Today, Cllr Craig Browne, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, apologised.

He said: “Naturally, we are fully aware of the condition of Station Road in Wrenbury and agree that it requires resurfacing.

“There will be a £600,000 scheme starting in April, which will significantly improve drainage to this location.

“The only alternative to waiting until April would be to resurface now at an additional cost of £65,000 only to have to do this again after the completion of the primary works.

“With our current budgetary constraints, this is simply not affordable. Additionally, all works need to be agreed in partnership with the Environment Agency and Network Rail.

“We apologise to residents and road users and would like to assure them that we are prioritising this work being carried out as safely and in as timely a way as possible.”

Hundreds of motorists who use that road daily shared and commented on our story earlier in the week.