Leighton Hospital submits plans for new Ward 26 operating theatre

Leighton Hospital bosses have applied to Cheshire East Council for permission to extend ward 26 at the maternity department and build a modular operating theatre, writes Belinda Ryan.

Ward 26 is the main birthing facility at the Crewe hospital and the department has been in its current location for about 40 years.

A design and access statement submitted by 10architect on behalf of Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, says: “Its theatre suites are no longer fit for modern use, and require significant refurbishment works in order to maintain services.”

But because the maternity department is needed all year round the theatre cannot be closed to allow the refurbishment works to be undertaken.

The document states: “In addition, the capacity of the current two theatres is at its limit for what is a locally growing population, therefore this theatre is seen initially as a decant facility, but longer term, as an additional theatre for maternity, suitable for modern practice, therefore requiring additional space to allow it to continue to serve the required demographic.

“The building itself also requires time critical improvements, but the department itself cannot close, and is difficult to relocate.”

The full application is seeking permission for a single storey link extension building, modular operating theatre and waste hold with partial second storey to provide first floor plant area.

The department will be expanded through the addition of a new part two-storey modular block to the side of the existing building.

The planning document states: “This will allow the theatre element of the maternity unit to continue to function, with improved patient flow, whilst the repair/refurbishment works are undertaken in a phased development, ensuring that the patient access to services is unaffected, allowing time critical rectification works to the building also be undertaken.”

The expansion would mean the loss of eight parking spaces but the document says the recent main car park extension can accommodate this loss.

The application, number 24/0317N, can be viewed on the planning portal on Cheshire East Council’s website.

The last date for submitting comments is February 28 and the application is due to be determined by a planning officer under delegated authority.