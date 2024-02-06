4 hours ago
Leighton Hospital submits plans for new Ward 26 operating theatre
4 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich 1sts suffer last minute loss at leaders Birkenhead
1 day ago
Appeal for witnesses after Nantwich crash leaves man in hospital
2 days ago
Traffic chaos at Sainsbury’s Nantwich after water leak at roundabout
2 days ago
Nantwich Town toppled at home by league leaders Leek
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town Women win first home match of 2024

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport February 6, 2024
Nantwich Women against Stockport 1

Nantwich Town FC Women beat Stockport County FC Ladies Development 3 – 0 in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League at the Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.

It was the team’s first home game of 2024, and goals from Hattie Bourne, Abbie Heywood and Poppy Smith secured a comfortable victory.

The win means the Dabbers remain in the top-half of the League table, in fourth place, with 16 points after four wins, four draws and four losses.

A Nantwich Town Women spokesperson said: “It’s a big win at home. A debut goal from Hattie, followed by goals from Abbie and Poppy, sealed our victory against Stockport County Ladies Development.”

Their next fixture is at home to Congleton Town Ladies this Sunday February 11, kick off 2pm.

Nantwich Town FC Women are on te lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.

Training takes place every Wednesday (7-9pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch.

For further information visit Facebook here.

(pics by Peter Robinson)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.