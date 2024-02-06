Nantwich Town Women win first home match of 2024

Nantwich Town FC Women beat Stockport County FC Ladies Development 3 – 0 in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League at the Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
It was the team’s first home game of 2024, and goals from Hattie Bourne, Abbie Heywood and Poppy Smith secured a comfortable victory.
The win means the Dabbers remain in the top-half of the League table, in fourth place, with 16 points after four wins, four draws and four losses.
A Nantwich Town Women spokesperson said: “It’s a big win at home. A debut goal from Hattie, followed by goals from Abbie and Poppy, sealed our victory against Stockport County Ladies Development.”
Their next fixture is at home to Congleton Town Ladies this Sunday February 11, kick off 2pm.
Nantwich Town FC Women are on te lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-9pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch.
For further information visit Facebook here.
(pics by Peter Robinson)
