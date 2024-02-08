David Lloyd Leisure Club for Nantwich could be open in 2026

The new David Lloyd Leisure club in Nantwich could be open as early as spring 2026, it emerged today.

We revealed last week how the company plans to open its newest centre on land off Newcastle Road in Willaston, close to the Crewe Vagrants.

It will be the business’ first “enhanced” health and wellness club, and could create around 100 local jobs.

And today, a spokesperson for David Lloyd confirmed they hope to have the centre open to members by early 2026.

Negotiations are ongoing with the landowner, and the company aims to submit a planning application to Cheshire East Council this summer, 2024.

The spokesperson told Nantwich News: “Details of the commercial agreement between us and the landowner are confidential so we can’t disclose anything on whether the land has been bought or not.

“But in terms of timings, we hope to be able to submit the planning application before summer with opening in Q1 2026.

“This depends on the planning process being completed within statutory timescales.”

As well as creating 100 permanent jobs, there will be dozens of temporary jobs during the construction.

The company posted thousands of leaflets through letterboxes in and around Nantwich last week, inviting residents to two drop-in information sessions.

The centre will include heated indoor and outdoor pools, saunas and steam rooms, racquet facilities and group exercise studios, a clubroom and social facilities to eat and meet.

David Lloyd Leisure added: “Having considered sites across the country, we have selected Nantwich as the proposed location for the first of its kind enhanced health and wellness club.

“After extensive exploration, we have identified Newcastle Road as a prime location to deliver the centre for Nantwich and the surrounding area.

“The provision of this enhanced fitness and wellness club will complement the already established sporting clubs located on Newcastle Road.

“Furthermore, the proposals will aid the growth of the local economy through the employment opportunities the development will offer.”

Two drop-in information sessions have been organised for people to find out more about the proposals.

The first is on Friday February 9 at Wychwood Park Hotel in Weston from 3pm to 8pm.

The second is a day later on February 10 at Crewe Vagrants Sports Club on Newcastle Road from 9.30am and 2.30pm.

(Images courtesy of David Lloyd Leisure)