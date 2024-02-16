FEATURE: Central Bank policies and interest rates

Central banks play a crucial role in shaping a country’s economy. Among their many responsibilities, one of the most significant is setting interest rates.

In this article, we will explain to you the complicated relationship between central bank policies and interest rates.

You will learn how the central bank’s decisions can influence lending, inflation, and economic growth overall.

The Role of Central Banks

Central banks are institutions responsible for managing a nation’s money supply.

They promote economic stability and protect the financial system. One of their primary tools for achieving these objectives is the control of interest rates.

Central banks regularly set a benchmark interest rate, often referred to as the “policy rate” or “key rate.”

In the United States, this is the federal funds rate, while the European Central Bank (ECB) uses the refinancing rate.

These rates serve as a reference point for the entire financial system. When central banks adjust this benchmark rate, it has a cascading effect on other interest rates in the economy.

When a central bank raises its benchmark rate, commercial banks follow and increase the rates they charge for mortgages, car and business loans.

Conversely, when the central bank lowers its rate, lending rates tend to fall, and borrowing becomes more affordable.

Thus, central banks use changes in interest rates as a tool to stimulate or limit economic activity.

To understand, you can take as an example the requirements for bets in online casinos or on betting platforms.

Where the concept of a wager is a mandatory bet that should stimulate customers; with a minimum wager, various bonus offers will be available. For example, the minimum wager on the EU betting sites is x1.

During times of economic slowdown, central banks often lower interest rates to encourage borrowing and spending, and this boosts economic growth.

During periods of high inflation, central banks raise interest rates to cool down the economy, and this prevents excessive price increases.

How interest rates affect the economy

Sophisticated mechanism of interest rate transmission involves several key players:

Commercial Banks: They adjust their lending and deposit rates in response to changes in the central bank’s policy rate. When the central bank lowers its rate, commercial banks reduce interest rates on loans and savings accounts.

Financial Markets: The bond market, in particular, is highly sensitive to central bank policies. When central banks change their rates, that leads to lower bond yields. Fixed-income investments become less attractive.

Consumers and Businesses: As interest rates change, consumers and businesses make decisions about borrowing, saving, and investing. Lower rates lead to increased borrowing, more purchases and investments. On the contrary higher rates encourage saving.

The Impact on Inflation

Central bank policies profoundly impact inflation, which is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises.

While central banks aim to keep inflation under control, their interest rate decisions can either accelerate or slow down the pace of price increases.

Inflation is important for economic stability. A little bit of inflation is good because it shows the economy is healthy.

Many central banks aim for around a 2% inflation rate. But too much inflation can hurt people and businesses.

If inflation goes too high or too low, central banks change interest rates to bring it back to their target.

When borrowing becomes more expensive, consumers and businesses are less likely to spend. This leads to reduced demand for goods and services and, consequently, slower inflation.

Conversely, central banks lower interest rates to stimulate economic growth during a recession. This results in an increase in demand for goods and services.

The Impact on Economic Growth

Central bank policies and interest rates play a significant role in shaping a country’s economic growth trajectory.

The relationship between interest rates and economic growth can be summarized as follows:

Lower Interest Rates and Economic Stimulus: When central banks lower interest rates, borrowing becomes cheaper.

This encourages consumer spending and business investment, and we observe economic growth.

Higher Interest Rates and Economic Slowdown: Conversely, when central banks raise interest rates, borrowing becomes more expensive. This can lead to reduced consumer spending and business investment, potentially slowing economic growth.

Balancing Act: Central banks must strike a balance between promoting economic growth and stopping inflation from getting out of control. They do it by changing interest rates.

The Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008

One of the most notable interest rate crises in recent history was the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2007-2008.

It was primarily triggered by the collapse of the housing market and the ensuing financial market turmoil.

This crisis had significant implications for interest rates and monetary policy around the world.

In response to the crisis, central banks, including the Federal Reserve in the United States, took unprecedented actions.

They slashed interest rates to near-zero levels to provide liquidity to the banking system and stimulate economic activity.

The Federal Reserve’s federal funds rate, for example, was lowered to a range of 0-0.25% in December 2008.

Low-interest rates persisted throughout the 2010s, with central banks gradually raising rates only in the later part of the decade as economic conditions improved.

The Global Perspective

The impact of central bank policies on interest rates extends beyond national borders.

In a globalised world, the decisions made by one country’s central bank can have ripple effects on the global economy. Here are some ways in which this happens:

Exchange Rates: Changes in interest rates can influence exchange rates. This affects the value of a country’s currency in international markets. Higher interest rates attract foreign investment, while lower rates can have the opposite effect.

Global Capital Flows: Investors seek the best returns on their investments, and changes in interest rates can lead to shifts in global capital flows. If a central bank raises interest rates, it can bring in money from other countries that are looking for better returns.

Spillover Effects: Capital flows, currency movements, and changes in interest rates in developed economies can impact emerging markets.

In short, central banks have a big role in shaping interest rates, and this has a huge impact on countries and the global financial system.

Understanding this is essential for anyone dealing with finance and economics.

The 2008 Global Financial Crisis has shown how a big financial crisis can make central banks take strong actions and keep interest rates low for a long time.

Even though the GFC was a major problem, central banks managed to handle it.

(pic on creative commons free licence)