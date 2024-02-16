2 hours ago
Music album raises hundreds for South Cheshire homeless charity LATH

in Charity news / Human Interest / News February 16, 2024
Mark Sheeky (left) presents the cheque to Pauline Kowalski, LATH volunteer (1)

A Christmas album produced by independent musicians from South Cheshire has raised £347.21 for Looking After The Homeless (LATH), writes Jonathan White.

The artists – known collectively as ‘The Electric Sprout Foundation’ – each wrote and recorded an original family-friendly festive track for the 12-track album, titled ‘Snow Business’.

It was available to purchase via download and streaming.

The album was organised by Mark Sheeky, from Crewe, and featured an eclectic mix of folk, alternative, electronica, rock, pop and ambient music.

The fundraising cheque was presented by Mark to LATH at their St Mary’s Caritas Centre premises in Crewe.

Mark said: “The project grew far beyond what I’d hoped for, not only creating some great tunes, but raising a nice amount for LATH too.

“I chose the charity partly because of their musical connections and their popular October concert fundraisers, and it was a delight to meet some of their team and clients.

“I must say a final thanks to my fellow Sprouts, the musicians who wrote and recorded their songs in record time.

“Deborah Edgeley, Mike Drew, John Lindley, and the top press photographer Peter Robinson, in particular deserve a special mention for coming to every public event to give the project a boost.”

Bernard Potter, LATH Group President, said: “We really appreciated receiving the proceeds from the sales of Snow Business album from the Electric Sprout Foundation.

“It will really help boost our funds to help homeless and disadvantaged people.”

Looking After The Homeless – LATH is a group of volunteers with a variety of backgrounds and skills, who devote their time to caring for homeless, needy and vulnerable people in the Crewe and Nantwich area.

LATH currently operate a drop-in centre in Crewe twice a week from 10am to 1pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays at St Mary’s Caritas Centre, 65 Delamere Street, Crewe, CW1 2JX.

They provide for basic food needs and deliver a comprehensive range of advice and assistance.

(pics courtesy of Peter Robinson)

Mark Sheeky (left) receives a Donation Award from Pauline Kowalski (LATH volunteer) and Bernard Potter (LATH Group President) (1)
Mark Sheeky (left) receives Donation Award from Pauline Kowalski (LATH volunteer) and Bernard Potter (LATH Group President)
