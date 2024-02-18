36 mins ago
Nantwich Town fans raise more than £1,000 for club

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport February 18, 2024
A packed The Atherton & Associates Suite for the Bingo (1)

An annual ‘Bingo Night’ at Nantwich Town’s Swansway Stadium has helped raise funds for the club, writes Jonathan White.

Dozens of people took part in the event organised by the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA) to raise money for Nantwich Town Football Club.

The entrance fee included eight Bingo cards and a chippy and sausage supper supplied by The Tea Lounge.

There was also a raffle with numerous prizes. The Bingo Night raised an impressive £1,085.

A representative from NTISA said: “We wish to thank everyone involved in organising the event and everyone who came on the night.

“It was great to see the function room packed once again for an NTISA fund-raising event.”

NTISA are a group of supporters who are passionate about the club, and organise fundraising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise additional revenue for the club.

Since the NTISA formed in 2012, their fundraising efforts have included a tannoy system for the Swansway Stand, an amenity area by the Dabbers Diner, and an accessible area with ramp and shelter for disabled supporters at the Swansway Stadium.

For further information relating to NTISA, visit: https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ntisa/

