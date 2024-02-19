22 hours ago
Nantwich Town beaten 3-1 away at Bootle
3 days ago
Cash-strapped Cheshire East applies for Govt help worth £17.6m
5 days ago
Cheshire East to rubber stamp budget with 4.99% council tax rise
5 days ago
Anger as farm workers filmed in Audlem washing slurry into drains
6 days ago
Kieran Mullan NOT to stand for Crewe and Nantwich at election
banner-advert
banner-advert

Waterlogged pitches impact Crewe Regional Sunday matches

in Football / Sport February 19, 2024
rain- Lions v George & dragon - Cup - Sunday league football - weather

Heavy rainfall caused more frustrating postponements in the Crewe Regional Sunday League.

Among the matches which survived, Cooper Buckley had a convincing win against AFC Dishers in the Premier League, winning 8-1.

Goals from Seb Muszynski (2), Luke Gillan (2), Harry Walker, Taylor Vickers, Ben Burrow and Jason McMullan secured a comfortable afternoon.

The local Winsford Derby between Winsford Over and George & Dragon appeared to be a non-starter when all games at the Knights Grange complex were called off.

However, both teams wanted to play and found an alternative venue at The Academy.

George & Dragon ended up as 1-5 winners, with goals from Zak Billinge (2), Jay Roberts (2) and Sean Tierney.

Ben Curbishley netted for the home team, who had a player sent off with half an hour to go.

In Division One, league leaders Raven Salvador went down 2-0 at Audlem.

A tightly contested match was goalless at half time, but second half goals from Nick Gregory and Andrew Betteley gave Audlem the victory.

Audlem are now top of the table, level on 22 points with Raven Salvador but with a superior goal difference.

Nantwich Pirates and Princes Feathers are just behind in third and fourth places.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.