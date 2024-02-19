Waterlogged pitches impact Crewe Regional Sunday matches

Heavy rainfall caused more frustrating postponements in the Crewe Regional Sunday League.
Among the matches which survived, Cooper Buckley had a convincing win against AFC Dishers in the Premier League, winning 8-1.
Goals from Seb Muszynski (2), Luke Gillan (2), Harry Walker, Taylor Vickers, Ben Burrow and Jason McMullan secured a comfortable afternoon.
The local Winsford Derby between Winsford Over and George & Dragon appeared to be a non-starter when all games at the Knights Grange complex were called off.
However, both teams wanted to play and found an alternative venue at The Academy.
George & Dragon ended up as 1-5 winners, with goals from Zak Billinge (2), Jay Roberts (2) and Sean Tierney.
Ben Curbishley netted for the home team, who had a player sent off with half an hour to go.
In Division One, league leaders Raven Salvador went down 2-0 at Audlem.
A tightly contested match was goalless at half time, but second half goals from Nick Gregory and Andrew Betteley gave Audlem the victory.
Audlem are now top of the table, level on 22 points with Raven Salvador but with a superior goal difference.
Nantwich Pirates and Princes Feathers are just behind in third and fourth places.
