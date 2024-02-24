South Cheshire Harriers to host Crewe 10K race

South Cheshire Harriers are to host the 2024 Crewe 10K on Easter Sunday March 31.

Part of the NSRRA calendar, this popular chip-timed road race is a 2-lap flat course event on the edge of Crewe town centre.

Prizes are available for the first, second, and third male and female finishers, as well as the first finishers in male and female veterans categories.

Every runner who crosses the finish line will also be rewarded with a goodie bag, including an Easter egg and an exclusive buff.

To further commemorate the day, free photos will be made available for participants, providing a lasting memory of the event.

For additional information and registration details, visit https://southcheshireharriers.org.uk/crewe-10k

The club are also looking for volunteers and marshals to help with the event, so if you can help on the day, get in touch by emailing [email protected]