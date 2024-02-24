13 hours ago
Nantwich Town sign former Crewe Alex keeper Ben Garratt
1 day ago
CEC refuse Tory request to reconsider parking charges plan
2 days ago
HSE inspectors probe Reaseheath College student’s saw injuries
2 days ago
The Studio in Nantwich to host fundraising festival concerts
2 days ago
Nantwich art and antiques auction house receives funding boost
banner-advert
banner-advert

South Cheshire Harriers to host Crewe 10K race

in Other sports / Sport February 24, 2024
Crewe 10K South Cheshire Harriers

South Cheshire Harriers are to host the 2024 Crewe 10K on Easter Sunday March 31.

Part of the NSRRA calendar, this popular chip-timed road race is a 2-lap flat course event on the edge of Crewe town centre.

Prizes are available for the first, second, and third male and female finishers, as well as the first finishers in male and female veterans categories.

Every runner who crosses the finish line will also be rewarded with a goodie bag, including an Easter egg and an exclusive buff.

To further commemorate the day, free photos will be made available for participants, providing a lasting memory of the event.

For additional information and registration details, visit https://southcheshireharriers.org.uk/crewe-10k

The club are also looking for volunteers and marshals to help with the event, so if you can help on the day, get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.