LETTER: CEC should be ashamed over Crewe’s Old Baths

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion February 25, 2024
The derelict Crewe Baths (Google) (1)

Dear Editor,
The old Crewe Baths in Flag Lane have now been abandoned for EIGHT YEARS and they are in a deplorable state.

It is an art deco, listed building that is part of Crewe’s heritage and history.

Cheshire East should be ashamed they are now in this awful state.

It seems from the Youtube video that the Baths were left in an insecure state in 2016 and were abandoned in great haste and viable expensive equipment was just left behind.

We have been promised for years that it would be adapted for community use but it never happens.

It should be adapted for the new Youth Hub for Crewe instead of spending £MILLIONS on a brand new Youth Hub on the Oak Street car park.

By doing that, this historic building would then be preserved for future generations.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr. Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

