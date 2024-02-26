Audlem Post Office to close from Saturday March 2

Audlem Post Office is set to close from this Saturday March 2, it has been announced.

The Post Office say the closure of the Cheshire Street branch is “temporary”.

Previously, Nantwich News revealed how Megan and Adam Goode who currently run the Post Office alongside their chocolate shop “Lllovely” were selling up to move on to new things.

Megan confirmed today: “The shop is closing down completely, sadly we have not secured a buyer and have decided to move on.

“The chocolates will continue in their new home, at Betley tea rooms, Betley Court Farm.”

In a statement from the Post Office, Karl Haddon said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster the branch will be closing temporarily on Saturday 2 March 2024 at 14.30.

“We are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a service to the local community.

“In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited.

“If you have any questions you would like to raise about this matter, please write to me via the National Consultation Team at the address shown at the end of the letter.

“Please note that your comments will not be kept confidential unless you expressly ask us to do so by clearly marking them ‘In Confidence’.

“Any future changes to service provision would be handled in line with our Principles of Community Engagement.

“We will display posters in the branch to inform customers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.”

Megan and Adam opened their shop LLLovely, on Cheshire Street, in March 2015, and then combined the Post Office in December 2017.

The latest available branch information can be found at www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder