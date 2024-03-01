A Nantwich broker is celebrating the double after coming home with two leading industry awards from a specialist business bank.

Watts Commercial Finance won the Commercial Broker of the Year award for the second successive year at the Redwood Bank Broker Awards 2024.

It went one step further by picking up the overall Broker of the Year trophy as well.

Darren Byrne, regional director of Watts Commercial Finance, said: “Winning both the Commercial Broker of the Year and the overall Broker of the Year awards is a tremendous honour for Watts Commercial Finance.

“It is a testament to the dedication of our team and the strong partnership we’ve built with Redwood Bank over the past seven years.

“We are committed to maintaining our high standards, providing our clients with exceptional service, and contributing to the continued success of the industry.”

Specialist business bank Redwood started hosting these annual awards in 2020, as a thank you to and to recognise the contributions and successes of the brokers it has worked with over the previous 12 months.

Gary Wilkinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Redwood Bank, said: “Watts Commercial Finance has been one of Redwood’s most successful partners since day one.

“They have a simple process, are extremely easy to work with, and are a trusted partner.

“We are delighted to present them with both the Commercial Broker and Broker of the Year awards.

“Having strong relationships with our brokers is a key part of our business.

“We work hard to build long-term, successful partnerships that mean customers have the best experience possible.

“Brokers introduce their clients to our products, knowing that we provide simple, common-sense and fast decisions.”

Founded in 2017, Redwood Bank was launched to offer secured SME lending products to owner-occupied businesses, as well as to experienced commercial and residential property investors.

Towards the end of last year, it was announced that Redwood Bank’s parent company, Redwood Financial Partners Ltd (RFPL), had signed Heads of Terms for the reverse takeover of R8 Capital Investments plc (R8), a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, in 2024.

(Picture: DANNY LOO)