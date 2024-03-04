Nantwich volunteer support group receives funding boost

A support group in Nantwich for women with cancer has received a financial boost from a housing developer.

Volunteer-led Cheshire Roses Group offers emotional and pastoral support for women affected by cancer.

It was one of four community grants given to groups, charities or other good causes serving the area around Redrow’s Kingsbourne development in Nantwich.

The group stages monthly sessions at Nantwich Methodist Church, including wellbeing treatments and arts and crafts workshops.

“We know that cancer can be lonely and difficult and having local access to support is crucial,” said Kay Maple, lead trustee at The Cheshire Roses Group.

“We meet the first Tuesday of the month, no matter where you are in your cancer journey our group provides the opportunity to connect with other women who understand what having a cancer diagnosis means.

“Each month we invite guests such as health professionals, holistic therapists, workshops or someone offering advice to help us through the cancer journey.

“Our members have time to chat among themselves and offer support to each other. Thank you to Redrow for this much needed funding.”

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “Our grants were set up to support the great work that is carried out within our communities.

“The Cheshire Roses Group is a wonderful example of the support offered by volunteers to members of our communities at times of struggle.

“We are very happy to be able to provide this financial help towards workshops that we know will be a huge benefit to its members.”

The community grants are in addition to Redrow’s contributions under the Section 106 planning agreements, which total around £2.75 million.

This is set to be spent on primary education, highways improvements and public realm plus provision for Acton Village.

For further information on the Cheshire Roses Group visit https://www.facebook.com/CheshireRosesGroup/

(Pic: Susan Capper, Kay Maple, Helen Longworth and Alison Green and Redrow’s Carole Gould)