Nantwich and Crewe firms win Small Busines awards

Two firms from Nantwich and Crewe have been named among the 12 winners of the Federation of Small Businesses 2024 awards.

The winners will go forward to the national UK FSB Finals in May.

In all, six businesses from Cheshire (including two from Chester) were named among the North West winners, with four from Greater Manchester, one from Cumbria and one from Liverpool.

Each business has its own unique and inspiring story.

Among them are Envision Communications Group Ltd, in Nantwich, winner of the Micro Business Award.

Envision Communications provide mobile, fixed, and hosted telecoms services, along with full connectivity solutions ranging from standard broadband through to leased line and cellular continuity planning.

Envision co-founders Simon Bade and Duncan Niblett created the business believing there needed to be a higher standard in communication and connectivity business operations for customers.

Another winner was Fun Fest Cheshire, in Crewe, winners of the Franchise Business Award.

Helen and Westly Wilson, from Fun Fest Cheshire, are the largest franchisee for Fun Fest Holiday Club, a range of 40+ activities provided daily to ensure children are engaged and active throughout all school holidays.

Other Cheshire winners include The Naughty Badger Bistro, Chester, for Start-up Business Award, and Matt Pyke, from Hooton, as Young Entrepreneur Award.

FSB North West Chair Holly Bonfield, said: “Congratulations to all this year’s North West FSB Celebrating Small Business Award winners.

“They are reflective of the vibrancy, innovation and tenacity that makes up our small business community.

“It’s been thrilling to see so many businesses in the North West enthusiastically take part in our awards and the sheer scale and diversity of those who entered is a testimony to the vitality of the small business community in the North West.

“The best of luck to all our winners for the UK national award finals in May.”

Finalists across 12 regions now through to the national UK finals taking place on Thursday, 9 May in Blackpool.