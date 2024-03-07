Police target illegal car meets near Shavington bypass

Police are targeting illegal car meets and anti-social driving in parts of Crewe and Shavington.

They launched a new campaign on David Whitby Way this week, between Shavington A500 bypass and Weston Road.

It follows reports from the community of illegal car meetings and anti-social driving along and that road and in the nearby Taylor Wimpey estate.

In the past 12 months, officers responded to 23 individual reports of illegal car meets and anti-social driving on the road.

One incident last May led to a crash involving a vehicle overturning and landing in a heady next to the carriageway.

As part of the initiative, officers from Crewe Beat Team and the LPU have worked alongside Cheshire East Council in placing warning signs along the carriageway.

Cheshire East Council is also moving its CCTV cameras to support the policing of this area.

Inspector Cliff Goodwin, of Crewe Local Policing Unit, said: “The actions of those who have taken part in these illegal car meets has been totally unacceptable and they have shown no concern for the welfare and safety of local residents and fellow motorists.

“Not only has there been incidents of speeding and racing, there has also been the associated anti-social behaviour with large groups gathering in the area, causing undue concern to local residents.

“We have already seen one collision, which resulted in a vehicle overturning and landing in a nearby hedgerow.

“While on that occasion there were no serious injuries, speeding can have devastating consequences, not only does it increase the risk of collisions occurring, but it can affect the severity of those that do take place, and in the worst-case scenario, it can be fatal.

“I want to reassure residents that this operation is not just about putting a few signs up to deter would-be boy racers, we will be conducting regular patrols in the area, using both marked and unmarked vehicles as well as proactively engaging and educating motorists on how to use the roads safely – and any motorists who continue to choose to ignore these rules will soon expect a letter of prosecution arriving at their door.”

“Any motorists found committing or captured on the newly installed CCTV driving without due care and attention or anti-socially, will be prosecuted under the Section 59 Police Reform Act 2002.

“The signs installed forms part of our obligation to warn.

“Those who are committing offences going forward can expect to receive notices of intended prosecution in the post, having been warned now with the new signage being installed today.

“Over recent weeks we have already written to more than 20 motorists to advise they have been captured on the recently installed CCTV committing offences.”

PC Lorna Allix, of Crewe Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “Under this act, motorists will be issued with a traffic offence report and, if you are issued with a further notice within 12 months, your vehicle will be seized.”

If you have any information in relation to dangerous driving or speeding, please contact us via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers.