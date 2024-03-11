Everybody Leisure installs self-test blood pressure machines

Leisure centres across South Cheshire have had self-testing blood pressure machines installed.

The centres, run by Everybody Health & Leisure, now the testing service for free at Crewe Lifestyle Centre as well as others in Congleton, Holmes Chapel and Macclesfield.

Users do not need to book and use them during facility opening hours to check your blood pressure.

Blood pressure checks are for users aged 18 and above.

Donna Williamson, senior health innovation manager at Everybody Health & Leisure, said: “We are proud to invest in self-testing blood pressure machines at our designated leisure facilities, to help detect and diagnose high blood pressure, known as hypertension.

“Hypertension is an important public health challenge because of its high prevalence and the associated risk of cardiovascular disease.

“By providing blood pressure machines, we offer the community an opportunity to self-monitor their own blood pressure and free of charge.

“Having a quick test is the only way to find out what your blood pressure is and it could save your life!”

Everybody takes part in Blood Pressure UK’s Know Your Numbers annual health campaign.

Staff and the community can access free blood pressure checks during the week of the campaign.

To find out more, contact the Everybody Healthy Team on [email protected] or call 01270 685589.