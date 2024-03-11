5 hours ago
Drivers injured in two-vehicle road crash at Tarporley
1 day ago
Nantwich Town Women make it lucky 13 in commanding win
2 days ago
Armed police carry out dramatic raid on Nantwich house
3 days ago
Cheshire East SEND deficit “threatens existence of council” says councillor
4 days ago
Olympian Alice Kinsella to run session at Crewe & Nantwich Gymnastics Club
banner-advert
banner-advert

Everybody Leisure installs self-test blood pressure machines

in Health / Human Interest / News March 11, 2024
Self Testing blood pressure machine - Everybody Leisure

Leisure centres across South Cheshire have had self-testing blood pressure machines installed.

The centres, run by Everybody Health & Leisure, now the testing service for free at Crewe Lifestyle Centre as well as others in Congleton, Holmes Chapel and Macclesfield.

Users do not need to book and use them during facility opening hours to check your blood pressure.

Blood pressure checks are for users aged 18 and above.

Donna Williamson, senior health innovation manager at Everybody Health & Leisure, said: “We are proud to invest in self-testing blood pressure machines at our designated leisure facilities, to help detect and diagnose high blood pressure, known as hypertension.

“Hypertension is an important public health challenge because of its high prevalence and the associated risk of cardiovascular disease.

“By providing blood pressure machines, we offer the community an opportunity to self-monitor their own blood pressure and free of charge.

“Having a quick test is the only way to find out what your blood pressure is and it could save your life!”

Everybody takes part in Blood Pressure UK’s Know Your Numbers annual health campaign.

Staff and the community can access free blood pressure checks during the week of the campaign.

To find out more, contact the Everybody Healthy Team on [email protected] or call 01270 685589.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.