Former Crewe & Nantwich MP Laura Smith quits Labour Party

The former Crewe & Nantwich MP Laura Smith has quit the Labour Party, and launched a stinging attack in its culture of “bullying, belittling, fear and lack of respect”.

Ms Smith made the announcement just days after being suspended by the local Cheshire East Labour group.

She says she was suspended after refusing to vote “with the whip” for the proposed 2024-25 Budget.

Now the former Nantwich teacher intends to represent her Crewe South ward as an independent “socialist” councillor.

Ms Smith said today: “I would love to say politics is a safe space for women – it isn’t.

“I would desperately like to say debate and conflict is respectful and healthy. It’s not.

“I wish I could say that the old tropes that politics is a dirty corrupt business are untrue. Sadly it is.

“And that is from the top of our system all the way down to local politics.

“Labour has become a place where to have a thought in your head that differs to the Labour leaderships and the officials behind the scenes is an offence that can lead to suspension or expulsion.

“I’m not perfect, I don’t have all the answers, but one thing I am not is a hypocrite.

“It is for that reason, after much consideration, I have decided to resign my membership of the UK Labour Party rather than appeal my recent suspension by the local Labour group.

“This has not been an easy decision but on balance it is the right one for me.

“I feel that an alternative voice is no longer respected within the party structures.

“There is a complete void of decency, honesty, ambition and leadership from those with the true power to change things.

“Talk is cheap and the dishonesty I have encountered on a daily basis in politics is something that I could not have imagined.

“I will be true to the little girl I was and not allow my voice to be erased and my opinions silenced.”

Ms Smith because MP for Crewe and Nantwich in 2017 after a successful campaign fighting against local education cuts by the Tory government.

She then lost her seat in the December 2019 election to Tory challenger Dr Kieran Mullan.