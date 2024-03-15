Nantwich Players Studio presents “The White Bike”

Nantwich Players Studio are to stage their next production this April, called “The White Bike” by Tamara von Werthern.

Millions of people cycle to work every day. And every week, some of them don’t make it home.

Facilitated by Holly Jones, the play will take you on a journey of love, loss and resilience.

“The White Bike” is based on a true story and is about what happens when our world is turned upside down.

The cast includes Jenny Berrisford, Richard Senior, Jonathan Everitt, Chris Langston, Avril Jones, Chris Fisher, Lillie Pragnell, Anna Langston.

Performances will be at 7.45pm on April 4-7 at The Players Theatre on One Love Lane in Nantwich.

Tickets are priced at £8 and available to purchase from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727) or online at www.nantwichplayers.com