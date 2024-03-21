“Funky Choir” fundraising concert to take place in Worleston

A ‘Double Whammy Concert’ will take place at St Oswald’s Church in Worleston next month.

A medley of popular music will be performed by The Funky Choir, in aid of the church and St Luke’s Hospice.

The Funky Choir formed in 2010 and are a friendly, faith-based community choir.

The concert will take place on Friday 12th April from 7pm at the venue on Church Road.

Tickets for the concert cost £10 and are available from Chrissey 07922079520 or Worleston Shop on Main Road.

Tickets will also be available on the night for a raffle with donated prizes including:

1st prize: Champagne Afternoon Tea for two donated by Rookery Hall, Worleston.

2nd prize: £50 Meal Voucher donated The Royal Oak, Worleston.

3rd prize: Italian Hamper, donated by Andrea.

4th prize: £25 M&S gift voucher.

5th prize: Mornflake Goody Bag, donated by Morning Foods.

6th prize: £20 Voucher, donated by Minshull’s Garden Centre, Crewe.

7th prize: £20 BBQ meat voucher, donated by Grants Butchers.

8th prize: Ice cream voucher, donated by Snugburys Ice Cream, Hurleston.

A representative from St Oswald’s Church said: “We are absolutely delighted by the enthusiasm which plans for this concert has generated. We are grateful for the generous gifts for the raffle prizes.

“It is a joy to offer a lovely evening of entertainment in aid of St Oswald’s and St Luke’s.”

(story by Jonathan White)