Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson to run London Marathon for cancer

Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson is to run his 18th London Marathon in memory of his mother and to raise funds for The Christie Charity.

Mr Timpson, formerly a Tory MP for Crewe and Nantwich, will be lacing up his running shoes for the 2024 London Marathon on Sunday April 21.

He wants to honour his mother and children’s campaigner Alex Timpson, and will be joining around 50,000 runners for the 26-mile run around London.

He says it will be his final marathon as an MP as he has declared he will not stand in the next General Election.

His mother Alex Timpson was treated for cancer at The Christie hospital before she died in January 2016, aged 69.

She was a respected children’s campaigner, fostering 90 children and adopting two of Edward’s brothers.

She was awarded the MBE in 2006 in recognition of her services to children and families.

Mr Timpson said: “I’m delighted to be able to run for The Christie charity again, and I hope my now 50-year-old legs hold out.

“The care given, and compassion shown, to my mother Alex and our family – by all the staff and volunteers at The Christie – made a massive difference during the many months of treatment of her cancer.

“Every pound raised will help them continue to do so for others needing their help and support.”

Lindsey Farthing, sporting events manager from The Christie Charity, added: “We’re so grateful that Edward is fundraising for The Christie Charity, and what a fitting way to celebrate the memory of his mum, Alex.

“We will be in London on 21st April to cheer him along – together with our other runners – and we wish him the very best of luck!”

To donate to his London Marathon fundraising visit his JustGiving page here.

To support the work of The Christie Charity online, visit Donate today or ring: 0161 446 3988.