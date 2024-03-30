11 hours ago
Malbank School and Nantwich Town to launch new academy

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport March 30, 2024
football academy malbank and nantwich town

Malbank School and Sixth Form are partnering up with Nantwich Town to launch a new footballing academy.

The academy for boys and girls aged 16-18, will be led by current EFL defenders Rod McDonald and Kelvin Mellor.

Students will study for a specialist qualification in sports-based subjects while living, training, and playing like a professional.

Games will take place on the main pitch at Nantwich Town, and the qualification will provide enough UCAS points to access a variety of higher education pathways.

The academy will launch this September 2024.

Rod McDonald said: “The three things that are closest to my heart are football, the town of Nantwich and the local area, giving back to the community.

Rod McDonald - football academy with malbank and nantwich town
Rod McDonald

“The Academy project, and the BTEC Sport qualification that students will achieve, gives young people from our area a fantastic opportunity to one day earn a living playing football, while also giving them all the tools and contacts they need to forge a successful career in the sports industry.”

Laura Kirk-Bradshaw, Key Stage 5 Learning Manager for Malbank, said: “This is a very exciting project for the community, and we would like to spread the word to as many potential candidates as possible.”

Nantwich Town will be hosting an open evening with a presentation on Thursday April 18 6-8pm.

Any enquiries for more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]

Kelvin Mellor - football academy
Kelvin Mellor
Nantwich Town pitch - academy
Nantwich Town pitch
