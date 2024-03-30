Malbank School and Nantwich Town to launch new academy

Malbank School and Sixth Form are partnering up with Nantwich Town to launch a new footballing academy.
The academy for boys and girls aged 16-18, will be led by current EFL defenders Rod McDonald and Kelvin Mellor.
Students will study for a specialist qualification in sports-based subjects while living, training, and playing like a professional.
Games will take place on the main pitch at Nantwich Town, and the qualification will provide enough UCAS points to access a variety of higher education pathways.
The academy will launch this September 2024.
Rod McDonald said: “The three things that are closest to my heart are football, the town of Nantwich and the local area, giving back to the community.
“The Academy project, and the BTEC Sport qualification that students will achieve, gives young people from our area a fantastic opportunity to one day earn a living playing football, while also giving them all the tools and contacts they need to forge a successful career in the sports industry.”
Laura Kirk-Bradshaw, Key Stage 5 Learning Manager for Malbank, said: “This is a very exciting project for the community, and we would like to spread the word to as many potential candidates as possible.”
Nantwich Town will be hosting an open evening with a presentation on Thursday April 18 6-8pm.
Any enquiries for more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]
