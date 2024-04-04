Nantwich band ‘The Blue Yellows’ to release new single

Nantwich-based band The Blue Yellows are to release their new track “Recently Deleted” will be released on May 3, writes Jonathan White.

The release will be in all digital formats including Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.

“Recently Deleted” was written by Nantwich-based lead singer Jonathan Tarplee and mixed and mastered by José Manu Arteaga.

The Blue Yellows are dedicating the track to “everyone who has lost someone close to them”.

It has been inspired by the deep sense of loss experienced in bereavement, while also placing these emotions and memories in the context of a disjointed-feeling world where previous foundations are crumbling and disparate voices inhabit the social realm.

Jonathan said: “I lost two people during the pandemic, one a family member and another who was in my circle of friends.

“It feels like some things have changed forever since that time and it’s in this atmosphere of division where this song kind of comes from.”

The Blue Yellows are a grunge-folk band from Cheshire and Staffordshire.

Their most recent EP “A Minute in the Sun” was described by The Musician Magazine as having “.. busy, fractious compositions with sixties tinges”.

For further information relating to The Blue Yellows, visit Bandcamp , Instagram, Twitter/X, and Facebook