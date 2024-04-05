Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council spent almost £20,000 on lawyers in just two years fighting pothole compensation claims, new figures show today.

Freedom of Information data shows the council received 1,471 compensation claims for pothole damage to vehicles in 2021, 2022 and the first two months of 2023.

Of those, the authority has rejected 1,004 claims and only admitted liability for 37 (18 in 2021 and 19 in 2022).

This means on average a motorist claiming compensation for pothole damage has less than a 3% chance of success.

The FOI statistics show the council spent a total of £19,750 in that time on solicitors’ fees fighting claims.

Cheshire East paid out a total of £12,928 in compensation in 2021 and 2022. The highest single payout was £1,518, down to the lowest payout of just £70.

More than 400 cases remain “pending” and are still being investigated, 345 of those from the first two months of 2023.

Only 13 of the 1,471 cases progressed all the way to the small claims court, the figures show.

The council says it cannot currently provide the figures for 2023 beyond January and February due to a “systems change”.

But the data comes amid a clamour for action over the borough’s crumbling road network.

Some have criticised the highways department for celebrating on Twitter its “RoSPA Gold Medal for our Health & Safety performance for the seventh consecutive year!”

“We’re committed to health and safety and always work hard to ensure the safety of our staff and the public! #ROSPAWinner2024 #Workingforyou,” said the highways team on social media.

One resident replied on X: “How?! Or is this solely the health and safety of your staff because it certainly is not the customers you serve.”

Another added: “God knows how? The roads are appalling.”

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “We’re committed to keeping Cheshire East’s roads safe and we’re using our limited budgets in the best possible way.

“We continue to inspect roads and repair defects that meet our inspection policy requirements, and we’ve increased the number of teams working to carry out these repairs.

“These are completed on a priority basis focused on key routes and according to the level of risk to road safety.

“The Highways Act recognises that it is not possible to prevent or repair all defects.

“The appearance of a defect doesn’t necessarily mean we have been negligent or in breach of our legal duty under the Act to maintain the highway.

“The council does not pay for the overwhelming majority of claims because our policy meets statutory requirements and we work to our policy.

“Members of the public may choose to seek compensation for damage as a result of a pothole or other defect on a road or footpath.

“However, we defend ourselves against claims where we have met our statutory duty and are not at fault, to rightly protect public funds.”

The full breakdown of our FOI stats are below:

The number of compensation claims received from motorists for pothole damage to their

vehicle on a CEC maintained road (2021, 2022, 2023)

2021 = 616

2022 = 538

2023 = 317 (January and February only)

The number which CEC accepted and paid out on:

2021 = 18 claims paid £6,134

2022 = 19 claims paid £6,794

2023 (Jan and Feb only) = Nil claims paid

The number which CEC rejected and have not paid out on:

2021 = 533

2022 = 412

2023 (Jan and Feb only) = 59

The number which are “pending” – cases still active:

2022 = 110

2023 (Jan and Feb only) = 345

The full amount spent by CEC on solicitors in pothole claim cases in 2021, 2022 and 2023 (Jan and Feb only):

£19,750