Steampunk Hat-trick family event comes to Crewe

Steampunk Hat-trick family event will take place on Crewe Lyceum Square Ly2 tomorrow (Saturday April 6).

Families are being invited to attend the free event with Steampunk inspired activities.

Activities include during the day between 11am and 4pm include:

• Walkabout performances

• Steampunk fashion show and competition hat parade

• Hula hooping at Ly2 and craft workshop at Crewe Library

• Go around the town in 80 minutes in a Jules Verne/Steampunk inspired heritage trail

• The Ada Nield Chew exhibition

• Photo opportunities

The Cat Radio team and singers will be providing music on the day.

A Crewe Town Council spokesperson said: “Crewe Town Council is delighted to support residents and volunteers to champion creativity and to realise the potential of the town, particularly on Ly2, as a free heritage and entertainment attraction.”

Ben Wye, an event volunteer, is the host of the “Around the town in 80 minutes” tour.

He said: “We encourage families to participate in the fashion shows, craft and walking activities in order to build a ‘head of steam’ for future events.

“Bring your own experience and creativity to the day; this is not a passive performance.

“I will be escorting conversations about some of the Victorian characters that shaped the town and look forward to hearing your stories about colourful residents of the past!”

Anyone attending craft workshops can makes their Steampunk hat, participate in the hat-trick competition and parade, and win a prize.

For more details, go to bit.ly/SteampunkCreweAtLy2

To follow the day’s happenings on social media using the hashtag #SteampunkCreweAtLy2.

The event has been organised by Crewe Creative Champions, with support from Cheshire East Council, Crewe Town Council, and Arts Council England.

It’s hoped it will be the first of many events on Ly2 in 2024.