Nantwich boxer trains with Tyson Fury ahead of world title fight

Ricky (left) with Tyson Fury at training camp

A Nantwich-based boxer has been helping World Champion Tyson Fury prepare for his clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Ricky Gorman is Fury’s cousin and has been training with him at the WBC heavyweight champion’s gym near Morecambe.

Fury fights Usyk in an eagerly-awaited clash billed as the “Ring of Fire”.

Usyk is the IBF, WBO, IBO belt holder and the victor on May 18 will be crowned undisputed heavyweight champion.

Ricky told Nantwich News: “The training has been excellent, I’m at the gym four days a week.

“Learning from Tyson has been an unreal experience and a massive honour to be in his camp with him for his undisputed title fight.

“I’ve learned so much since being with him over these past three weeks.

“Tommy Fury has also been training with us. It’s by far the best training camp I’ve ever been in!”

Gorman, who’s brother Nathan is also a heavyweight boxer, is also hoping to return to the ring this summer as his team work on securing a new opponent.

“I’m being trained now by Tyson’s dad John Fury, my uncle,” added the Nantwich Town fan.

Fury’s bout was originally scheduled to take place in February at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

But it was postponed after Fury suffered a facial injury in training.

The re-scheduled bout on May 18 is at the same venue.

Ricky Gorman and his uncle John Fury
Ricky Gorman and his trainer and uncle, John Fury
