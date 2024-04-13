2 days ago
Nantwich Museum to host series of Spring talks

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews April 13, 2024
digital - Nantwich Museum entrance - Oct 2020 (1)

Nantwich Museum have launched three Spring talks which will all take place in the museum’s Millennium Gallery.

The first takes place on Wednesday 24 April, from 7pm, called “Accidental Discoveries” by Bryan Roe.

This talk focusses on some of the everyday items which we use that were the result of work which did not go to plan.

On Wednesday 1 May, at 7pm, the talk called “The River Weaver: the good, the bad and the ugly” is by Helen Cooke.

Find out more about the River Weaver, its role throughout history and the things that have impacted on water quality throughout time.

And on Wednesday 8 May, 7pm, the talk is “Wood or Human Bone?” by Saskia Caddell and Dr Chris Aris.

Find out about recent analysis carried out at Keele University of human remains contained in the museum’s Roman burial urn.

Who was this individual? How old were they? What temperature were they cremated at? These are all questions that will be answered in the talk.

All talks are bookable online via https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/events-2/

The talks cost £6 (£5 museum members).

Alternatively, call in to the Museum between 10am – 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, or phone 01270 627104.

