Reaseheath College to stage annual Family Festival in Nantwich

A day of discovery and entertainment takes place at Reaseheath College’s annual Family Festival on its Nantwich campus next month.

The popular event highlights the college’s diverse offerings and celebrating the local community and takes place on Sunday May 12.

Visitors can explore the college campus and take part in a variety of activities, including hands-on workshops where they can try bricklaying, tree climbing, stock judging, flower arranging, and much more.

A host of entertainment has been lined up for this year’s festival with the return of the Magical Musical Bike and the Bwyellwyr Clwyd Axemen.

New for 2024 is a puppet show walkabout with Rex the over-controlling bicycle sheep dog who attempts to round up the wayward Barbara and Bernard, two 8ft Yarndale sheep with minds of their own.

There will be a range of entertaining displays hosted by Reaseheath Equestrian Centre – including Freddie Steel and the Spectacle of Equitation – as well as breath-taking stunt work of the BMX Show riders.

There will also be a Farmers’ Market with Street Food stands, and Reaseheath Zoo will also be open home to around 200 species.

Family Festival organiser Stephanie Owen said: “We’re excited to welcome families back to Reaseheath College for a fun-filled day of discovery and entertainment.

“With activities for all ages, from hands-on workshops to thrilling displays, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore the college, celebrate the local community, and create lasting memories.

“This year’s festival promises something for everyone, with the return of old favourites and exciting new additions like the hilarious puppet show walkabout.

“Our Family Festival is a wonderful way to learn about Reaseheath College and Reaseheath University Centre’s diverse offerings while enjoying a fun day out with the family.”

Family Festival takes place from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, May 12.

Tickets are priced: Family £25, Adult £9, Child and Concessions £6, Child Under 3 free of charge.

There are a final few spaces available for our Street Food and Farmers Market.

If you would like to exhibit at this year’s event, email [email protected]

View the highlights from last year’s Family Festival on the Reaseheath YouTube channel.