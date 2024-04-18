FEATURE: 7 benefits of exogenous ketones

Today, more and more people are choosing the ketogenic diet as an alternative way of eating.

Moreover, there is also a growing interest in dietary supplements, which are key to achieving the best results from a state of ketosis.

Exogenous ketones in particular deserve special attention. If you are wondering what they are, what their benefits are and whether they are safe to use, you will find the answers in this article.

What are exogenous ketones?

Exogenous ketones are one of the dietary supplements.

Their action is based on supplying the body with ready-made ketone bodies, which support the process of ketogenesis.

Thanks to them, you can achieve a state of ketosis more quickly. What’s more, you can get into it even without strict adherence to a low-carbohydrate diet.

By supporting this metabolic state, exogenous ketones will allow you to experience greater health benefits.

Because of their assistance in putting your body into a state of ketosis, it is worth using them during the initial implementation of the ketogenic diet.

This is when the body experiences a shock, as it loses access to glucose, which up to now has been used for energy production.

At this time, the body is not yet able to produce the right amount of ketone bodies on its own to replace it, so exogenous ketone supplementation will help to speed up the process considerably.

Types of exogenous ketones

If you start your search for exogenous ketones, you are bound to come across two main forms. They differ in their effectiveness, form, availability and price.

They have one thing in common – both types contain beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB), which is the most stable ketone body. You can find exogenous ketones in the form of:

• ketone salts – available as a powder in which BHB has been combined with minerals – potassium, magnesium, sodium or calcium. As a result, they not only support ketogenesis, but also the maintenance of adequate electrolyte levels in the body. Their price is lower and they are less effective compared to the other form of exogenous ketones.

• ketone esters – available in liquid form, in which they combine BHB with an alcohol, mainly butanediol.

Consequently, they are more expensive and more difficult to obtain. However, they provide a rapid and intense increase in ketone bodies, so you can enjoy the benefits they provide for longer.

Their biggest downside is their taste, which is strong and unpleasant.

This form is mainly relied upon by high-performance athletes. It is also often used in scientific research.

The 7 most important benefits of exogenous ketones

Wondering what makes ketone supplements so popular and why more and more people are reaching for them?

It’s the numerous health benefits and great support when following a ketogenic diet.

They are an effective way to improve your wellbeing and prevent lifestyle diseases. Do you too want to improve your overall health?

Learn about the key benefits of exogenous ketones and consider using them.

Reducing the symptoms of keto flu

As your body switches to using ketone bodies as your main source of energy, you may experience unpleasant discomforts.

Most commonly, people at the beginning of the keto diet may experience headaches, fatigue or problems concentrating.

You can reduce these symptoms, or even prevent them altogether, if you provide yourself with exogenous ketones.

Ease of achieving and maintaining a state of ketosis

As we have already mentioned, exogenous ketones stimulate the production of ketone bodies, thus speeding up the process of keto adaptation and making it easier to enter and maintain a state of ketosis.

With them, even deviations from keto principles and higher carbohydrate intake will not be adversely affected.

Anti-inflammatory effects

In research work, it has been proven that ketone bodies and especially BHB have anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce free radicals.

Thus, they have a positive effect on the functioning of the entire body and are an effective support for autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or atherosclerosis.

Improving brain function

Exogenous ketones also support the function of your brain. They are a stable source of energy for it and improve memory, concentration and also prevent brain fog.

Furthermore, high levels of ketones in the body have a stimulating effect on the production of dopamine, which is the happiness hormone.

Increased physical performance

As we just mentioned, ketones are a stable source of energy and significantly increase energy levels.

If you train, this will certainly interest you, as ketone bodies will improve your endurance.

After physical activity, you can instead look forward to better fatigue reduction and recovery.

Supporting effective weight loss

Effective weight loss with exogenous ketones is possible for two reasons. Firstly, they help you to reduce the feeling of hunger and prolong the feeling of satiety.

No more snacking! The second reason is to support the maintenance of a state of ketosis, during which efficient and intensive fat burning occurs.

Helping to control sugar levels and give you an energy boost

Do you find yourself reaching for coffee first thing upon waking up? Exogenous ketones are also a great solution for low energy and low activity during the day.

They will help you lower your blood glucose levels and avoid sugar spikes, as well as improving insulin sensitivity.

Exogenous ketones – the best support for a ketogenic diet

By using exogenous ketones, you will realise the full potential hidden in the ketogenic diet.

If you are keen to achieve and maintain ketosis, they will be your best support.

They will help you experience the maximum health benefits that result from this metabolic state.

With exogenous ketones, you will survive the keto adaptation more easily and you will not lose the motivation to continue with this diet.

You may feel reluctant to do so when you experience unpleasant discomfort or are tempted to reach for high-carbohydrate products.

With exogenous ketones, you will get over the keto flu more quickly and return to a state of ketosis if you manage to snap out of it.

Keep in mind, however, that they should be your support, not the basis of your nutrition.

How do you use exogenous ketones to get the best results?

Simply dissolve them in water, a low-carbohydrate drink or add them to various foods.

They are particularly suitable as an addition to desserts, as they have fruity flavours. This makes their use extremely easy and enjoyable.

If you want to know what dosage to use, it is best to take a look at the manufacturer’s instructions. Remember that each product may have different recommendations.

By contrast, there is no ideal time to adopt them. It already depends on your preferences.

If you want to provide energy and reduce hunger, take them in the morning or during the day.

On the other hand, if you need support for recovery and healthy sleep, you can try taking them in the evening.

This time of day will not work for everyone due to their stimulating effects. For this reason, it is best if you test for yourself what time gives you the best results.

Are you hoping to increase your physical performance? Go ahead and use them immediately before your workout.

If you want to be sure that you can use exogenous ketones, consult your doctor or dietician, who will certainly be able to dispel your doubts.

Exogenous ketones – achieve the full potential of the keto diet

We hope we’ve proved to you that exogenous ketones are a truly exceptional dietary supplement.

All thanks to the fact that they effectively increase the levels of ketone bodies, which are a stable source of energy for the body.

And this influences the experience of the greater health benefits that result from ketosis.

Isn’t it surprising that one product can do so much? If you too want to benefit from its potential, you already know what to do.

(image from pix4free by Nick Youngson under CC licence)