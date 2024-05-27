Cheshire East briefing for Crewe & Nantwich election candidates

Cheshire East Council is to stage a briefing session for all candidates standing for Crewe & Nantwich in July 4 General Election.
Candidates and their agents are invited to the session on May 31 in Macclesfield Town Hall.
It’s open to candidates in the four constituencies covering Cheshire East, including Crewe & Nantwich, Congleton, Macclesfield and Tatton.
The session starts at 6pm.
Nomination packs and further information regarding the nomination process and election activity will be available at the briefing.
To reserve a place you email [email protected] or call 01270 685922.
Nomination forms to stand as a candidate at the Parliamentary Elections can be downloaded from the Electoral Commission website.
All candidates interested in standing are asked to contact Cheshire East Elections Team on 01270 685922.
A Notice of Election will be published on Tuesday June 4 and completed nomination papers must be hand delivered to the Elections Team, Macclesfield Town Hall, Market Place, Macclesfield, SK10 1EA by appointment between 10am and 4pm from Wednesday June 5 to Friday June 7.
The deadline for nominations papers to be received is 4pm on Friday June 7.
