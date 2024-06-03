FEATURE: Nvidia stock rallies after 600% profit explosion

Nvidia have once again shattered all expectations in their awaited earnings report.

They have reported $6.12 earnings per share as well as $26 billion in sales.

This is for the three-month period that ended on April 30th. This has shattered forecasts of $5.60 and $24.59 billion.

Nvidia’s profits and revenue have rocketed by 628% compared to the same period of 2023.

A lot of different factors have driven their financial growth over the last year, however, the biggest is said to be their data centre division.

This brought in $22.6 billion of revenue in the last quarter alone, which is 20 times higher than the $1.1 billion segment they experienced in 2020.

The Gaming Sector is On the Rise

The gaming sector is now on the rise and with Nvidia being one of the top manufacturers of graphic cards, it’s not surprising to see that this is having an impact on their profit.

People tend to gravitate toward Nvidia because they have products that span multiple price points while maintaining the quality the company is known for.

This makes them suited to everyone, whether it’s a casual casino gamer or an eSports competitor.

Nvidia graphics cards also ensure smooth animations when playing games at a slingo casino, whether it is Deadliest Catch or Slingo Starburst.

When playing more intensive RPG games, they can also offer bright colours and deep blacks, while rendering frames quickly.

Their latest releases have helped propel the company forward with gamers standing firmly behind them.

With that being said, it’s their 10-for-1 stock split that has brought them the most publicity as of late.

This move trimmed the share price from $950 to $95. Not only did this maintain the company’s total valuation, but it also meant that employees and other investors could purchase complete shares.

Immediately after the release, their value rocketed by 4%, which is an all-time high for them during trading hours.

Semiconductor Chips and AI Technology

Nvidia also designs a lot of the semiconductor chips that help to power AI technology. Nvidia is the third-most valuable enterprise in the world right now with a market cap of $2.3 trillion.

This is a far cry from the market value at the end of 2022. Even though things have slowed since their unprecedented financial boom, analysts still expect Nvidia to grow at a strong pace.

The consensus estimates that their revenues are going to expand by 90% in the fiscal year of 2025 and they are also projected to have sales four times higher than that of last year.

Nvidia has also helped to lift the American stock market to record levels.

Their total return over the last 18 months stands at 490% which is better than the average S&P 500 stock return of 13%.

Even after the valuation exploded, there aren’t many on Wall Street who happen to find Nvidia to be overvalued.

Nvidia’s rise to the company they are today came when it diverted from its focus of just selling graphic cards directly to consumers.

They shifted to supply AI-focused GPUs to corporate clients, and between these two markets, they have experienced a huge amount of success that’s set to benefit them for years to come.

(Image free to use www.pexels.com)