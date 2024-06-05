Nantwich florist joins hundreds to mark National Florist Day

A Nantwich florist is among more than 1,000 across the UK to celebrate “National Florist Day” this Saturday June 8.

Award-winning floral designer Jacqui Owen is excited about the first ever awareness campaign for the floricultural industry.

It aims to shine a spotlight on the beauty and versatility of flowers, the artistry of florists, and skills required to create floral displays.

It acknowledges the unique power of flowers to evoke emotions and commemorate life’s moments — from celebrations like weddings and birthdays to solemn occasions and everyday gestures of kindness.

Jacqui said: “Our customers are incredibly special, and I’m thrilled to give them a peek into the intricate world behind their floral messages.

“There is so much more to the flower industry than people think and it’s definitely not playing with flowers!

“It is a multi billion-pound industry that extends globally and locally.

“And for me, I have the most amazing job in the world, getting to help people on every occasion in their lives.

“Being part of National Florist Day will allow me to share just some of the magic we create and how we do it.

“Each creation is more than just a bunch of flowers. It’s a testament to meticulous planning, sourcing the finest blooms, and dedicating hours to perfecting every detail.

“It’s not just about flowers. It’s about creating unforgettable memories that our clients will cherish forever.

Caroline Marshall-Foster, editor of industry journal ‘The Florist Trade Magazine’ and founder of National Florist Day, said: “There is there something magical about working with flowers, and florists are often at the heart of every community.

“National Florist Day is the industry’s way of sharing that fabulousness and showing the public that there is so much more to flowers and floristry than meets the eye.”