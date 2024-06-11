Nantwich Players are to stage an upcoming Studio production “The Last of the Pelican Daughters” by The Wardrobe Ensemble.

The show is scheduled to run from July 11-14 at the Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Set against the backdrop of a charming seaside town, this production follows the lives of four extraordinary sisters as they navigate the joys and challenges of family, love, and sisterhood.

“The Last of the Pelican Daughters” showcases The Wardrobe Ensemble’s masterful storytelling, whisking you away on a rollercoaster of emotions that will leave you both laughing and touched by the heart-warming moments of sisterly love.

This play was a smash hit at Edinburgh Fringe Festival combining fresh family drama with wit and comedy.

Cast

Joy Pelican – Hope Brownhill

Storm Pelican – Jenny Berrisford

Sage Pelican – Holly Jones

Maya Pelican – Sophie Reeder

Derren – Jonathan Everitt

Dodo – Luke Murphy

Luke – Seb Jamson-Smith

Granny/Lara/Solicitor – Hilary Cummings

Tickets for “The Last of the Pelican Daughters” are £8 and available online at www.nantwichplayers.com or call 01270 600727.

Performances for this production will begin at 7:45pm.

Be advised that this play contains very strong language. For more details visit www.nantwichplayers.com