Nantwich Players Studio presents “The Last of the Pelican Daughters”

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews June 11, 2024
Rules for Living - Nantwich Players Theatre (3)

Nantwich Players are to stage an upcoming Studio production “The Last of the Pelican Daughters” by The Wardrobe Ensemble.

The show is scheduled to run from July 11-14 at the Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Set against the backdrop of a charming seaside town, this production follows the lives of four extraordinary sisters as they navigate the joys and challenges of family, love, and sisterhood.

“The Last of the Pelican Daughters” showcases The Wardrobe Ensemble’s masterful storytelling, whisking you away on a rollercoaster of emotions that will leave you both laughing and touched by the heart-warming moments of sisterly love.

This play was a smash hit at Edinburgh Fringe Festival combining fresh family drama with wit and comedy.

Cast
Joy Pelican – Hope Brownhill
Storm Pelican – Jenny Berrisford
Sage Pelican – Holly Jones
Maya Pelican – Sophie Reeder
Derren – Jonathan Everitt
Dodo – Luke Murphy
Luke – Seb Jamson-Smith
Granny/Lara/Solicitor – Hilary Cummings

Tickets for “The Last of the Pelican Daughters” are £8 and available online at www.nantwichplayers.com or call 01270 600727.

Performances for this production will begin at 7:45pm.

Be advised that this play contains very strong language. For more details visit www.nantwichplayers.com

The Last of the Pelican Daughters - Players Studio

